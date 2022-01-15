Jonathan mourns Prof. Ekpebu, renowned scholar, diplomat

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has paid tribute to the late Professor Lawrence Baraebibai Ekpebu, a renowned scholar and diplomat who died at the age of 86 years. The former President described the late Ekpebu as an illustrious academic and diplomat who distinguished himself in service to the nation. In a condolence letter he personally signed, Dr. Jonathan wrote: “I condole with the Ekpebu family and the Bayelsa State Government over the demise of Professor Lawrence Baraebibai Ekpebu. He was an academic and diplomat renowned for his excellence and contributions to peace and development in Nigeria. “Prof. Ekpebu was an outstanding academic, who worked as a lecturer at the University of Ibadan and rose to the pinnacle of his career.
