Jonathan, Okowa condole with Diri over father’s death

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Vice-Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday condoled with Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on the passing of his father, Pa Abraham Diri. Pa Diri, a retired Headmaster and devout Christian, died on February 12, at 88. Jonathan in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, described Pa Diri as a well-respected community leader and teacher who nurtured many across the state to greatness.

He said: “As the patriarch of the Diri family, Pa Diri was a symbol of strength, unity, wisdom, and discipline. He was a man of exemplary character, fervent in service to God and humanity.” Meanwhile, Okowa in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said Pa Diri’s death was a great loss not only to his family, Kalama- Owei Wari in Sampou community and Bayelsa State, but to Nigeria, given his invaluable contributions to humanity. Okowa noted that deceased patriarch of Diri family lived a life of impact, and urged the family to be consoled by his legacies He said: ”We received the news of the demise of the father of my brother Governor, Senator Douye Diri, with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to humanity.”

