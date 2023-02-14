News

Jonathan, Okowa condole with Diri over father’s death

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Vice-Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday condoled with Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on the passing of his father, Pa Abraham Diri. Pa Diri, a retired Headmaster and devout Christian, died on February 12, at 88. Jonathan in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, described Pa Diri as a well-respected community leader and teacher who nurtured many across the state to greatness.

He said: “As the patriarch of the Diri family, Pa Diri was a symbol of strength, unity, wisdom, and discipline. He was a man of exemplary character, fervent in service to God and humanity.” Meanwhile, Okowa in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said Pa Diri’s death was a great loss not only to his family, Kalama- Owei Wari in Sampou community and Bayelsa State, but to Nigeria, given his invaluable contributions to humanity. Okowa noted that deceased patriarch of Diri family lived a life of impact, and urged the family to be consoled by his legacies He said: ”We received the news of the demise of the father of my brother Governor, Senator Douye Diri, with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to humanity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rebuild public trust in Police, Osinbajo charges new Ag. IGP

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the newly appointed Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IGP), Mr. Alkali Baba, to rebuild the broken bridges of trust with the public in order to regain the confidence of the citizenry. Osinbajo gave the charge yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before officially decorating Baba alongside the Minister of […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: PDP governors demand constitutional amendment, power devolution

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Sola Adeyemo ABUJA and Iba dan

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to devolve more powers to the states, particularly with respect to security arrangements in the country.   Twelve of the 15 governors of the […]
News

NDDC: Court strikes out suit against Buhari

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out a suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari challenging an alleged lopsidedness in the appointments into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The suit instituted by an Abuja-based businesswoman and NDDC stakeholder Chief Mrs Rita Lori Ogbebor was struck out by the Court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica