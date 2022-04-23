Jonathan pays tribute to Kenya’s ex-president Mwai Kibaki

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with the government and people of Kenya over the death of former President Mwai Kibaki, who died at the age of 90. In a condolence message, Jonathan described the late Kibaki as a distinguished African statesman and leader who was humble and reform-minded. He further described him as a brilliant technocrat who left a “legacy of strong economic growth and impressive infrastructure, especially with his exemplary grassroots development projects.”

The message said: “I condole with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kibaki family and the government and people of Kenya over the death of His Excellency Mwai Kibaki, former President of Kenya who passed on at the age of 90. “Mr. Kibaki who served as the third President of Kenya was a distinguished African statesman and reform- minded leader who stood out for his humility, low profile and gentlemanly disposition to gov-ernance.

“He was a brilliant technocrat who earned tremendous respect of the Kenyan people because of his track record while serving his country in different capacities as a scholar, parliamentarian, cabinet minister and president. “He left a legacy of strong economic growth and impressive infrastructure, especially with his exemplary grassroots development projects.”

