News

Jonathan pays tribute to Kenya’s ex-president Mwai Kibaki

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with the government and people of Kenya over the death of former President Mwai Kibaki, who died at the age of 90. In a condolence message, Jonathan described the late Kibaki as a distinguished African statesman and leader who was humble and reform-minded. He further described him as a brilliant technocrat who left a “legacy of strong economic growth and impressive infrastructure, especially with his exemplary grassroots development projects.”

The message said: “I condole with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kibaki family and the government and people of Kenya over the death of His Excellency Mwai Kibaki, former President of Kenya who passed on at the age of 90. “Mr. Kibaki who served as the third President of Kenya was a distinguished African statesman and reform- minded leader who stood out for his humility, low profile and gentlemanly disposition to gov-ernance.

“He was a brilliant technocrat who earned tremendous respect of the Kenyan people because of his track record while serving his country in different capacities as a scholar, parliamentarian, cabinet minister and president. “He left a legacy of strong economic growth and impressive infrastructure, especially with his exemplary grassroots development projects.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG empowers 7,500 women farmers with agric inputs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government yesterday said it has empowered 7,500 women farmers across the country with various agricultural inputs and specialised crops. It was disclosed that such attention was given to women farmers, because a great percentage of them engaged in farming activities, but adversely disadvantaged in many ways. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo […]
News

We’ve no ambassadors, says EFCC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Emmanuel Onani Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned those purporting to be its ‘ambassadors’ to desist forthwith, saying no individual or group has been vested with that award.   It said the warning became necessary in view of the discovery that some persons were visiting prominent personalities in the country under […]
News

Pelosi: Lawmakers moving forward with impeachment, calls Trump ‘imminent threat’ to ‘our Democracy’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The House will be moving forward with a resolution to impeach President Trump, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, referring to the president in a letter to colleagues as an “imminent threat” to both the U.S. Constitution and democracy. In the letter Sunday, Pelosi said the House will act with “great solemnity” with less than two weeks remaining […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica