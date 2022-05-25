News

Jonathan rejects Ogbia constituency 1 Assembly primary results

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Ogbia constituency 1, Azibalamawal Jonathan has rejected the declaration of Richard Ibegu as the winner of Sunday’s Bayelsa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ogbia Constituency 1 House of Assembly primary.

A statement on Monday by the Azibalamawal Jonathan’s campaign directorate expressed shock over the development. The statement read: “I urge all my teeming supporters and believers of my aspiration to continue keeping faith with my campaign team, as we are working assiduously and meticulously towards the actualisation of the party’s delegates mandate which I would have gotten. “I call on my supporters to continue toeing the path of peace and love for the constituency and the PDP. I am willing to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu to APC: Reveal Presidential Zoning Formula

Posted on Author Reporter

…calls on party to zone presidential ticket to S’East …says he is eminently qualified to govern Nigeria     The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) to reveal the zoning formula of the party ahead of the 2023 primary election. […]
News Top Stories

Sustained high blood pressure can damage brain vessels

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said having high blood pressure for long periods could increase the chance of small vessel damage in the brain, a condition which has been linked to stroke and dementia. According to the result of their research, published in ‘Hypertension,’ the journal of the American Heart Association (AHA), the longer […]
News

Presidency: FG to take delivery of six fighter aircraft in July

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…as NAF vows to fight insurgency standstill In a bid to bolster the country’s military operations, the Presidency yesterday announced the imminent delivery of some fighter jets. This is as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), reiterated its commitment towards the fight against insurgency, saying it will work in unity with other arms of the military: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica