Jonathan rejects Ogbia constituency 1 Assembly primary results

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Ogbia constituency 1, Azibalamawal Jonathan has rejected the declaration of Richard Ibegu as the winner of Sunday’s Bayelsa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ogbia Constituency 1 House of Assembly primary.

A statement on Monday by the Azibalamawal Jonathan’s campaign directorate expressed shock over the development. The statement read: “I urge all my teeming supporters and believers of my aspiration to continue keeping faith with my campaign team, as we are working assiduously and meticulously towards the actualisation of the party’s delegates mandate which I would have gotten. “I call on my supporters to continue toeing the path of peace and love for the constituency and the PDP. I am willing to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.”

