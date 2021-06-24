News

Jonathan resumes appointment as Chancellor in Ugandan university

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda (CUU), in Uganda. The university which was established about 13 years ago announced the appointment of Jonathan via various social media platforms on June 22. The university in its Facebook and Twitter handles, said: “Welcome aboard Goodluck Jonathan as you take over as the Chancellor of CUU. We look forward to this new era and achieving great things under your leadership.” Jonathan becomes the third former president to be appointed as chancellor of the university.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila: Only Nigerians can decide on LGs’ autonomy

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that it is only Nigerians that have the powers to resolve the issue of local government autonomy and not the National Assembly.   Gbajabiamila disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a two-day leadership capacity training, organised by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. […]
News

#EndSARS protesters cripple commercial activities in Owerri

Posted on Author Reporter

  Commercial activities in Owerri were on Monday crippled following demonstrations embarked upon by #EndSARS protesters in Imo State. The protesters in their numbers carrying placards and chanting anti-government songs blocked the strategic Warehouse Junction in the state capital. They vowed not to leave the place until the government takes decisive action in addressing police […]
News

Nasarawa Assembly swears in member

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday sworn in a new member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency, Hon. Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba (APC), who was recently elected during a by- election following the death of the member representing the area at the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30. The Speaker, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica