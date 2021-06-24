Jonathan resumes appointment as Chancellor in Ugandan university

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda (CUU), in Uganda. The university which was established about 13 years ago announced the appointment of Jonathan via various social media platforms on June 22. The university in its Facebook and Twitter handles, said: “Welcome aboard Goodluck Jonathan as you take over as the Chancellor of CUU. We look forward to this new era and achieving great things under your leadership.” Jonathan becomes the third former president to be appointed as chancellor of the university.

