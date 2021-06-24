Jonathan resumes appointment as Chancellor in Ugandan university

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda (CUU), in Uganda. The university which was established about 13 years ago announced the appointment of Jonathan via various social media platforms on June 22. The university in its Facebook and Twitter handles, said: “Welcome aboard Goodluck Jonathan as you take over as the Chancellor of CUU. We look forward to this new era and achieving great things under your leadership.” Jonathan becomes the third former president to be appointed as chancellor of the university.
Related Articles
Gbajabiamila: Only Nigerians can decide on LGs’ autonomy
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that it is only Nigerians that have the powers to resolve the issue of local government autonomy and not the National Assembly. Gbajabiamila disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a two-day leadership capacity training, organised by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS protesters cripple commercial activities in Owerri
Commercial activities in Owerri were on Monday crippled following demonstrations embarked upon by #EndSARS protesters in Imo State. The protesters in their numbers carrying placards and chanting anti-government songs blocked the strategic Warehouse Junction in the state capital. They vowed not to leave the place until the government takes decisive action in addressing police […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nasarawa Assembly swears in member
Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday sworn in a new member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency, Hon. Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba (APC), who was recently elected during a by- election following the death of the member representing the area at the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30. The Speaker, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)