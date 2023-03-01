Jonathan Speaks On Visiting Tinubu To Congratulates Him

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has debunked the rumouring making the rounds that he visited the President-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to congratulate him.

The speculation went viral after Jonathan was pictured with Tinubu on Tuesday, February 28, in a very cordial position.

A source privy to the development said that the widely circulated assumption is being masterminded by political mischief makers bent on spreading false narratives, thus, it should be dismissed as untrue.

Jonathan who led other members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF), including former Ghanaian President, John Mahama, on an election mission to Nigeria, also met with Labour Party’s Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Other members of the delegation were former Beninese President Boni Yayi; former President of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma; former President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta; former Vice President of The Gambia, Fatoumata Tambajang; former Burkinabe Prime Minister and President of the Economic Community of West African States Kadre Ouedraogo, and former Deputy Chair of the African Union, Dr Erastus Mwencha.

