Jonathan sues for peace, unity ahead 2023 polls

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stressed the need for peace and unity among Nigeri-ans. He made the call during a private visit to Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule at Government House Lafia yesterday following the highly charged atmosphere in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general election. Jonathan urged calm to avoid any action that fuels tensions. He said: “I know this is a very challenging period in the country because the election is coming up. Whenever elections are coming up, people are very warm, charged, and desperate. I pray that we conduct the affairs peacefully and make sure we push the state forward, push the country forward.” He commended Sule for his achievements since he came to power in 2019, urging him “to keep up the tempo”.

Jonathan said: “The last time I came to Lafia was 2015, during the presidential election. Since then I have not had the opportunity to come. From what I have seen, you are doing very well and you have to keep up the tempo.” The ex-leader said he was particularly pleased with the governor because of the number of females in his cabinet, recalling that he always insisted that the government must encourage the female gender as well as the youths when he was in power. “I am also pleased with the governor because I have seen a number of female faces here.

When I was in office, I always insisted that the government must encourage the female gender and also youths. I am quite happy that even the spokesperson is also a lady. I want to thank you for what you are doing,” Jonathan said. According to him, Nasarawa and Bayelsa states have something in common. He said: “I think Nasarawa and Bayelsa were born on the same day. The governor and I were just talking about it. I said when I was a governor in 2006, we celebrated the 10th year anniversary of Bayelsa State, while the governor celebrated the 25th year anniversary of Nasarawa State. We have something in common.

“When I was the President, because of my love for Nasarawa, I appointed the Emir of Lafia as the Chancellor of the Federal University in my village. There was one of our top traditional rulers that was also the Chancellor of the Federal University in Nasarawa State. That shows the tie between us as a people. “I believe that friendship will continue to grow from strength to strength.” He added: “I didn’t know that you had completed the airport in Nasarawa. If I had known there was an airport I would have asked a friend to drop me off. I wouldn’t have stayed on the road for almost three hours. I have to thank you for what youaredoing. Continuetodo that for the people.” Sulethankedtheex-Presidentfortakinginterestinthe state. The governor said: “The whole country has love for you because, without you, the democracy that we had in 2015 and practising today wouldn’t have been possible.”

