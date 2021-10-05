News Top Stories

Jonathan tasks African lawyers on democracy, rule of law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged African lawyers to protect democracy, good governance, human rights, as a means of bringing an end to growing conflicts and violence in the continent.

 

He urged them to advo  cate the establishment of a strong rule of law, describing it as a basis for accountable governance which would help prevent and mitigate violent crimes. Jonathan stated this in a speech titled ‘Accountable Governance as a Panacea for the Unending Conflicts in  Africa:

 

The Legal Profession as the Driver,’ which he presented on Monday as the guest speaker at the 2021 Annual African Bar Association (AFBA) Conference holding in Niamey, Niger Republic. In establishing a correlation between functional governance and security, the former President noted that “lack of accountability leads to conflicts and insecurity while accountable governance almost always leads to peace, stability and development.”

 

He further noted that all actors within the judicial system have a critical role to play in advancing the course of justice towards bringing peace and development to the society

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We won’t tolerate harrassment of Nigerians in Ghana –FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The federal government says it will no longer tolerate the harassment of Nigerians in Ghana. Two weeks ago, some Nigerian traders in Ghana raised the alarm over the closure of their shops. In June, part of Nigeria’s mission was demolished by the Ghanaian authorities in Accra, capital of Ghana. In a statement on Friday, Mohammed […]
News

Insecurity: FG moves to revive abandoned $470m CCTV project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has said the plan to resuscitate the abandoned $470 million National Public Security Communication System was in high gear in response to the security challenges facing the country. The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said technicians were already inspecting the vandalised Abuja and Lagos Closed Circuit Television Cameras for repairs, adding […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lagos, Kano, four others to get higher vaccine doses –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Six states – Lagos, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi and Oyo – would receive higher doses of the first batch of COVID- 19 vaccines for health workers, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said.   The breakdown of the data released by the NPHCDA at the weekend showed: Kano, 3,557; Lagos, 3,131; Katsina, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica