Jonathan tasks African lawyers on democracy, rule of law

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged African lawyers to protect democracy, good governance, human rights, as a means of bringing an end to growing conflicts and violence in the continent.

He urged them to advo cate the establishment of a strong rule of law, describing it as a basis for accountable governance which would help prevent and mitigate violent crimes. Jonathan stated this in a speech titled ‘Accountable Governance as a Panacea for the Unending Conflicts in Africa:

The Legal Profession as the Driver,’ which he presented on Monday as the guest speaker at the 2021 Annual African Bar Association (AFBA) Conference holding in Niamey, Niger Republic. In establishing a correlation between functional governance and security, the former President noted that “lack of accountability leads to conflicts and insecurity while accountable governance almost always leads to peace, stability and development.”

He further noted that all actors within the judicial system have a critical role to play in advancing the course of justice towards bringing peace and development to the society

