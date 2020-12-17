Jonathan, Tinubu, Kalu, Lawan, Gbajabiamila toast Buhari on 78th birthday

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and other prominent Nigerians, yesterday, rolled out the drums and paid glowing tributes to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

In a goodwill message personally signed by Jonathan, the former President wished Buhari God’s blessings as he leads the nation to greater heights. Jonathan acknowledged Buhari’s long-standing commitment to Nigeria, adding that he had previously held key positions of leadership in the service of the country.

“I join your family, friends, political associates and all Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 78 birthday. “Yours has been a record of steadfast service to our nation at different political eras; having served as a military officer, military governor, minister, Head of State and now President of Nigeria.

“As you celebrate, on behalf of my family, I pray that God will keep you in perfect health and grant you the wisdom and strength to steer the ship of our nation to more enviable and loftier heights of peace and prosperity for all,” Jonathan said. National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who also felicitated with Buhari, described him as a “true patriot who wants the best for the nation.” Tinubu pledged his support for Buhari’s efforts to move Nigeria forward and to find lasting solutions to the issues that have confronted Nigeria for a long time.

“You are a true patriot who wants the best for the nation and I join you in this desire. May Almighty Allah bless these efforts and support us so that at the end of the day we shall overcome and that Nigeria must stand as a prosperous and peaceful nation.

“We must, at the same time, thank God for your life and for granting you the grace of another birthday,” Tinubu said. In a separate tribute, President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, said that in all the years of his leadership in Nigeria, Buhari has shown undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and even development of the country. “From the ongoing massive infrastructure projects across the country, series of programmes targeted at lifting the most vulnerable, like the social investment scheme, to the numerous bold initiatives of his government aimed at diversifying the economy, President Buhari is leveraging on his integrity and good standing with the masses to courageously guide Nigeria through a difficult phase into future prosperity.

