Jonathan to attend PDP Convention amidst defection rumour

Barring last-minute changes, Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan, has agreed to attend the National convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), slated for May 29, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Top sources said this was one of the highlights after the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, visited the former president at his Abuja residence in the Maitama district on Tuesday.

The fresh PDP’s parley with Jonathan is amid controversies that the former president would seek re-election on the platform of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC). In the last two weeks, it was reported that the former president was; being mobilized by northern forces to seek re-election in 2023 on the platform of the APC Though Jonathan denied the media reports that he purchased; the N100 million APC presidential expression of interest and nomination forms, his recent meeting with APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, suggested; otherwise.

 

