Jonathan To Politicians: Shun divisive politics, hate speech

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called on Nigerian politicians to shun divisive politics and hate speech as the country prepares for next year’s general elections. Jonathan, who spoke yesterday at a book presentation in honour of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Solomon Lar in Abuja, stated that if the present politicians had continued in the same political trajectory of second and third republics, the country would have been better off in terms of unity, peace and pace of development.

According to him: “Chief Lar offered love in the place of bitter and divisive politicking, built bridges to cement the cracks in our unity and showed courage in the face of injustice and military dictatorship.” He noted that Chief Lar was the only governor from the North who contested and won election under the platform of Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP), a party that had the South as its strong hold in the second republic. This, he said, epitomised his character and disposition as a bridge builder and advocate of national unity.

The former president added for the fact that the late Lar co-authored his own biography with an Islamic cleric, being a Christian, speaks to the boundless nature of his broadmindedness, spirit of tolerance and religious understanding. Jonathan regretted that the present crop of politicians is now playing the kind of politics that Chief Lar detested. “Issues around ethnicity, religious bigotry, hate speech and personal attacks, rather than principles and policies affecting the lives of Nigerians, have continued to dominate political discourses around the country, as political parties begin their campaigns.

“There is no country that has made meaningful progress in the face of deep ethnic and religious division as is being experienced in our country today. “I urge today’s politicians who are seeking to occupy different elective offices across the nation as well as leaders and promoters of the various political parties to learn from the likes of Chief Solomon Lar who played politics of sacrifice and selflessness, in the interest of the people,” the former president advised. Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, who was present at the book pre-sentation, called on political leaders, irrespective of political affiliation, to join hands and work together to salvage Nigeria. The book, ‘Chronicles Of The Rainbow’, is an autobiography written by the late sage himself in collaboration with his age-old friend Sheikh Mohammed Amin Abdallah.

 

