Jonathan to Politicians: Shun divisive politics, hate speech

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerian politicians to shun divisive politics and hate speech as the country prepares for next year’s general elections.

Jonathan, who spoke Thursday at a book presentation in honour of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Solomon Lar in Abuja, stated that if the present politicians had continued in the same political trajectory by second and third republics, the country would have been better off in terms of unity, peace and pace of development.

According to him: “Chief Lar offered love in the place of bitter and divisive politicking, built bridges to cement the cracks in our unity and showed courage in the face of injustice and military dictatorship.”

He noted that Chief Lar was the only governor from the North who contested and won election under the platform of Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP), a party that had the South as its strong hold in the second republic.

This, he said, epitomised his character and disposition as a bridge builder and advocate of national unity.

The former president added for the fact that the late Lar co-authored his own biography with an Islamic cleric, being a Christian, speaks to the boundless nature of his broadmindedness, spirit of tolerance and religious understanding.

Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, who was present at the book presentation, called on political leaders, irrespective of political affiliation, to join hands and work together to salvage Nigeria.

