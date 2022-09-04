Jonathan to youths: Take back your country

…APC has done better –Chieftain

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on young Nigerians to take back their country and be intentional in their actions and voting in the next election. That was also as he noted that the Igbo nation believes in Nigeria and have always stood for the unity of Nigeria.

He stated this on yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital at the Lecture organized by the Imo Correspondent Chapel in honour of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who clocked 80 years. The former President was the Chairman of the occasion.

Addressing young Nigerians on the need to take informed and intentional action towards reclaiming their country, Jonathan challenged them to rise to the occasion and elect only those that will promote peace and unity of Nigeria and not those that would erect ethno-religious walls across the country and further impede the progress of Nigeria.

He said: “Luckily, we are in an election cycle. So, my challenge to the youth is to take charge of their future by electing those who believe in our unity and will promote peace and progress, not those who will erect ethnic walls and religious barriers among our people.

“We have over-ethnicized our politics to the detriment of our country and our collective growth. We need to stop this.” He added: “As a nation, we have challenges, but we should not be slaves to our challenges. Let us get over the obstacles and move forward. We have to adapt and must not conform to perceived aberrant behaviour considered to be politically correct.” He counselled that incoming Nigerian leaders must make an effort to redress the spread of divisive politics.

“They must de-emphasise the differences and emphasise things that bind us together.” Said he:”The incoming Nigerian leaders must take deliberate steps to whittle down the ethnic cleavages pulling us apart and pulling the nation backwards. “So, my appeal to all Nigerians is to de-emphasize our differences and focus on the issues that bind us.”

Citing quotes from Nigeria’s leaders and founding fathers from across different geopolitical regions of Nigeria, Jonathan maintained that according to history, the Igbo have always stood for the unity of Nigeria. His words: “If you look at these statements by the different leaders and use Zik as a representation of the Igbo intellectual vision for Nigeria at that time, it shows clearly the Igbo stand on the unity of Nigeria.

“Today, if people see things differently, it only indicates that there are fundamental issues that, as a nation, we need to address. Jonathan, however, expressed delight in being part of the honour and celebration of Chief Iwuanyanwu saying, “This is a man I call my father, a man worthy of celebration”. He described Iwuanyanwu as a bridge builder and role model for young and emerging leaders in Nigeria.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu is worthy of celebration and commendation not just for attaining the milestone of 80 years but for his contribution to Nigeria’s economy and social and political development.”

He expressed confidence that the topic of the day’s lecture: “Igbo Quest for Nigeria’s Unity” reflected the lifelong ideology of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the guest lecturer at the event, while making his opening remark, described Jonathan’s humility as ‘disarming’ and enjoined him to set aside the propriety or impropriety of the last election and continue to put Nigeria first.

Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, Senator (Amb.) Matthew Nwagwu, Senator Ike Nwachukwu and other dignitaries were at the occasion. Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was the chief host of the event.

In his remark, Uzodinma said that nobody was more Nigerian than Ndigbo, explaining that that ethnic nationality that moves across the country, investing and building homes, cannot be said to dislike Nigeria. “We love this country and we are equal stakeholders in this country and will continue to work towards building peace, equality and good neighbourliness with other Nigerians.

“No individual or group can force Ndigbo out of Nigeria. Igbo have not entirely been treated fairly in Nigeria but we will not subscribe to violence to achieve our desires. “Peace is preferable to war and negotiation is better than violence.

Our youths must eschew violence and embrace peace. As gifted and exceptional as we are, Ndigbo need Nigeria the same way Nigeria needs Ndigbo. We must toe the path of peace to achieve our goals in Nigeria.”

