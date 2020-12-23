News

Jonathan updates Buhari on political devt in Gambia

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has updated President Muhammadu Buhari with the political situation in The Gambia. The country’s President, Adama Barrow, is seeking re-election amid political tension and uncertainties. Barrow had, on December 3 met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the two leaders engaged in bilateral talks. The 53-year-old Gambian leader later told State House correspondents that his country still needed Nigeria’s stabilising support.

“Things would have been very difficult for us without the invaluable support you gave,” Barrow said. Meanwhile, in a brief interview at the end of the closed-door meeting, Jonathan said he briefed Buhari about the outcome of his mission to the Gambian capital, Banjul.

Jonathan, who is the ECOWAS Envoy to Mali, said his mission was meant to find amicable solutions to the political problem in The Gambia. He said that he had successfully completed the first part of the assignment while the final part of the political misunderstanding would be addressed in January 2021. Some opposition groups in Banjul had embarked on a protest demanding the Gambian president to honour his pledge of a single term tenure.

