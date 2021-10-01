News Top Stories

Jonathan urges citizens to be optimistic of the future

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has urged Nigerians to be optimistic about the future of the country, despite the challenges currently being faced by citizens. Dr. Jonathan, who stated this in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary, stressed that the nation holds abundant promises for the citizens, adding that Nigeria has what it takes to overcome today’s threats and trials. Jonathan encouraged the nation’s leaders and the citizens to rededicate themselves to the virtues of equity, justice and tolerance and strive to give their best for the good of the nation.

He further described it as a day of freedom which provides an opportunity “to reflect on our progress, celebrate our humble attainments and ponder over those dreams that are yet to be fulfilled.” In the message, the former President wrote: “I join all citizens to celebrate the 61st Independence Anniversary of our great nation, Nigeria. “As we mark this day of freedom, it gives us the opportunity to reflect on our progress, celebrate our humble attainments and ponder over those dreams that are yet to be fulfilled. “We may have hiccups along the way and challenging times that might be stretching our resolve and determination to forge ahead. But we should not relent nor succumb to fear, discouraging trials and threats of today. We will never lose hope in our country and in our indomitable spirit and capacity to overcome difficult times, seize the moment and conquer.

“The journey of nationhood is a marathon, which requires patience, resilience, tolerance and determination. The uncertainties of this time cannot be compared to the limitless promises that this nation holds for us all. “This time offers us a new opportunity to renew our drive towards attaining greater heights and secure our shared dreams and common vision.

“As we celebrate, let us aggregate the successes, challenges and lessons of the last six decades and apply them towards a more prosperous future for us and upcoming generations. “Ours is a country blessed with numerous opportunities and prospects as well as great citizens, engaging diversity and versatility. “I urge all of us, leaders and citizens, to recharge our patriotism and rededicate ourselves to the virtues of equity, justice and tolerance and strive to give our best for the good of our dear nation. Let us remain optimistic, for the challenges of this time will redound to a glorious fortune for us and generations yet to come. “Happy Independence Anniversary.”

