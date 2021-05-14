Jonathan urges more inclusiveness ahead of Malian elections

Former President and West African mediator in Mali, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has advised the Malian transition government to ensure more inclusiveness with key sociopolitical actors ahead of general elections scheduled for early next year. The former President, who stated this in a communique issued in Bamako at the end of a midterm assessment of the interim administration of President Bar also commended the government’s commitment to the 18-month transition period and progress so far made in implementing other measures agreed with the Authority of Heads of Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Speaking after the three-day visit, Jonathan said: “In the light of the concerns raised by the stakeholders, the Mission encourages the Government to ensure greater inclusivity of the main socio-political actors in the Steering Committee to reach a consensus on the prioritisation of the reforms that should lead to a transparent, credible and universally acceptable electoral process within the timeframe set
