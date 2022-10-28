News

Jonathan visits Bayelsa flood victims, calls for support

Posted on

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday called for support for victims of the devastating flood that has killed hundreds and destroyed several properties in many states across the country. The former President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, after he visited Otuoke his community and other affected areas in Bayelsa State, lamented that this year’s heavy flooding has resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the most affected states, adding that the situation requires urgent action and collaboration by all stakeholders.

Dr. Jonathan noted that many states are now helpless, including Bayelsa, his home state with more than 70 percent of its land area already submerged. The former President said: “I sympathize with the victims of this year’s flood across many states of the federation who have lost loved ones and properties worth millions.

“The worsening humanitarian crisis in the affected states calls for urgent action and collaboration by all stakeholders. “I am touched by the dire situation in some of the affected states, especially my home State Bayelsa where almost all the local government areas are submerged in water and the East-West Road section leading to the State has become impassable, creating scarcity of food and essential commodities.” He said further: “Today, I visited Otuoke, my community and a few other communities in Bayelsa State to assess the impact of the flood.”

 

Our Reporters

