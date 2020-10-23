News

Jonathan warns against use of “deadly force” to halt protests

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

..asks FG to implement protesters 5point demands

 

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the Federal Government to exercise restraint in handling the protests against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the country.

Jonathan specifically charged the security authorities to avoid the use of deadly force against the protesters.

 

The former President, who stated this in a statement he issued yesterday, titled ‘A call for Peace’, also comforted the families of those who had died in the course of the protests, adding that the development “has been a difficult time to me as well.”

 

Jonathan also urged aggrieved Nigerians to sheathe their swords, embrace peace, and give a chance to the efforts being made in some states to investigate cases of impunity against security personnel.

 

He noted that nation building is a collective task and urged everyone to continue to have faith in Nigeria, and to be circumspect in their actions and peaceful in their engagements.

 

 

He faulted the use of excessive force by security operatives against noncombatant citizens and charged them to ensure maximum restraint is applied in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities of preserving and protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

 

“I urge all citizens to continue to have faith in Nigeria, and to be circumspect in our actions, law-abiding, and peaceful in our engagements.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gridlock: Lagos begins construction of two roads, seeks residents’ cooperation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

As part of the moves to ease traffic gridlock in the axis, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it has commenced execution of Ogudu-Alapere Link Road and Otunba Toyin Abass Street projects in Ogudu, calling on the residents to cooperate with the construction firms for the successful completion of the projects.   The government […]
News

Buhari: I’m mindful of pains over fuel electricity tariff, hike

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…insists decision in Nigeria’s best interest President Muhammadu Buhari has explained the reasons for the recent increase in the price pump price of petrol, also known as premium motor spirit (PMS), saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe downturn and impacted negatively on the country’s finances.   President Buhari, who hinted that […]
News

Bitumen exploitation begins in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Adewale Momoh AKURE After years of bottleneck, exploitation of bitumen has finally set to commenced in the southern part of Ondo State following mobilisation to site of heavy duty equipment required to mine the untapped natural resources.   The exploitation would be carried out by an indigenous company, South West Bitumen Exploration Limited (SWB) as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: