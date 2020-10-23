Jonathan warns against use of “deadly force” to halt protests

..asks FG to implement protesters 5point demands

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the Federal Government to exercise restraint in handling the protests against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the country.

Jonathan specifically charged the security authorities to avoid the use of deadly force against the protesters.

The former President, who stated this in a statement he issued yesterday, titled ‘A call for Peace’, also comforted the families of those who had died in the course of the protests, adding that the development “has been a difficult time to me as well.”

Jonathan also urged aggrieved Nigerians to sheathe their swords, embrace peace, and give a chance to the efforts being made in some states to investigate cases of impunity against security personnel.

He noted that nation building is a collective task and urged everyone to continue to have faith in Nigeria, and to be circumspect in their actions and peaceful in their engagements.

He faulted the use of excessive force by security operatives against noncombatant citizens and charged them to ensure maximum restraint is applied in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities of preserving and protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

“I urge all citizens to continue to have faith in Nigeria, and to be circumspect in our actions, law-abiding, and peaceful in our engagements.

