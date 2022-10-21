News

Jonathan, Wike, Service Chiefs present as Buhari confers awards on personalities 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently attending an event to confer awards on former President Goodluck Jonathan and 43 other prominent Nigerians under the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS).

The event taking place in the Conference room of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, will also see 16 state governors including Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Service Chiefs honoured with various awards for their services.

NEAPS was set up to recognise distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

To be eligible, the recipient must be a living public official or a private citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.

The individual must show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Why Boroffice should not return to N’Assembly, by APC leader

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

A former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Olabimtan, has told the Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, to forget the idea of returning to the Senate for a record fourth time. Olabimtan, who is the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board […]
News

Ten more Kaduna Baptist school students freed — 11 still in captivity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ten students abducted from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released, after spending close to 12 weeks in captivity. Suspected bandits had, on July 5, invaded the school located about six kilometres from Kaduna metropolis, and abducted 121 students. Some of the students were freed in batches, while others escaped from captivity. With […]
News

The inspiring story of Luc Longmire every aspiring entrepreneur must read

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While several startups have interesting back stories, they tend to be circumstances most people can relate to. Yet some entrepreneurs have truly amazing stories that motivate and inspire. Lucas “Luc” Longmire’s background is one of those extraordinary tales. Luc grew up in a small town in Indiana. In high school, football wasn’t just his passion, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica