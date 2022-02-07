Metro & Crime

Jonathan’s cousin regains after two weeks in captivity with kidnappers

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

Jephthah Robert Yekorogha the cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan  and elder brother to Robert  Azibaola, who was abducted by armed men last month in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, is said to have been released by his abductors.

Robert was kidnapped in front of his residence at Biogbolo-Epie on January, 24th, 2022  by four heavily armed gunmen who took him away to an unknown destination.

Breaking the news on behalf of his family, Austin Ekeinde, media aide to the CEO of Zeetin Engineering,  Robert Azibola, in a short statement on Monday said: “We are glad to confirm that our brother, Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha,  has finally regained his freedom and reunited with  the family after a protracted ordeal in the hands of his
kidnappers.

“He regained freedom in the early hours of today, Monday, 7th
February 2022. No information on whether or not ransom was
paid before he regained freedom.

“He is in good health, but would see his doctor for routine medical
checkup.

“Once again, we appreciate all well-meaning Nigerians who by
way of calls, text messages and visits stood by us throughout the
ordeal.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

