Jonathan’s cousin regains after two weeks in captivity with kidnappers

Jephthah Robert Yekorogha the cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan and elder brother to Robert Azibaola, who was abducted by armed men last month in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, is said to have been released by his abductors.

Robert was kidnapped in front of his residence at Biogbolo-Epie on January, 24th, 2022 by four heavily armed gunmen who took him away to an unknown destination.

Breaking the news on behalf of his family, Austin Ekeinde, media aide to the CEO of Zeetin Engineering, Robert Azibola, in a short statement on Monday said: “We are glad to confirm that our brother, Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, has finally regained his freedom and reunited with the family after a protracted ordeal in the hands of his

kidnappers.

“He regained freedom in the early hours of today, Monday, 7th

February 2022. No information on whether or not ransom was

paid before he regained freedom.

“He is in good health, but would see his doctor for routine medical

checkup.

“Once again, we appreciate all well-meaning Nigerians who by

way of calls, text messages and visits stood by us throughout the

ordeal.”

