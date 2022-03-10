Jonathan’s kinsmen endorse Iworiso-Markson for House of Reps

Kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan have said that it is the turn of Ogbia Constituency I to produce the next federal lawmaker adding that the zoning arrangement in Ogbia remains sacrosanct.

Speaking on Thursday when hundreds of the kinsmen, led by a former Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Saviour Ibegi, presented Iworiso-Markson to the Bayelsa State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP at the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa, the group said that Daniel Iworiso-Markson former Commissioner for Information and Orientation remains the most capable person and most popular to win election for the party.

Maintaining that Markson was their best choice for the 2023 National Assembly election for Ogbia Federal Constituency, Bayelsa State, the leader of the group, Saviour Ibegi said though he also nursed an ambition for the position, he decided to concede to Iworiso-Markson because of his connections and capacity to offer a better representation.

He said: “I was interested in contesting the Reps election but I decided to support a better person to do it. Iworiso-Markson did well in the former government and impacted many people everywhere.

“Over 90 per cent of Ogbia people have benefitted from his goodwill. Iworiso-Markson is the kind of person that will save Ogbia people from shame. We are presenting him to the party. He sees Bayelsa as his Constituency. We don’t have another candidate. Even Fred Obua, the incumbent lawmaker, is ready to join us.

“So, we won’t support anyone to go and contest other elective positions in Ogbia. The councillors, the council chairman and members of both state House and National Assembly from Ogbia must be stable people. Ogbia has the character of faithfulness and integrity and we must display it stronger than others.”

Receiving the delegation, the State Chairman of PDP, Solomon Agwanana, who was represented by his Deputy, Nengi Talbot Tubonah, commended the Ogbia people for their decision to present Iworiso-Markson for the position.

