Jonathan’s men begin mobilisation for Tinubu

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s supporters have begun grassroots mobilisation in the South-East and South- South for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Bola Tinubu. The group, under the aegis of the Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), had earlier endorsed Tinubu in November. In a statement after its campaign commencement in Port Harcourt, the group’s National Secretary Francis Wainwei said they are against a Northerner succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari. Wainwei, whose group donated N1 million to support Tinubu’s campaign in the two zones, said they would do everything to ensure the next President emerges from the South. According to him, the group’s primary reason for throwing its weight behind a southern presidential candidate is to promote national unity, equity, fairness and justice. The group said: “Our position that the next president of this country should come from the South is driven by the same vision and principles. We believe strongly that such  will strengthen the unity and peace of the nation. It will give a better sense of belonging to the people of southern Nigeria and foster a more viable peaceful coexistence among Nigerians. “We were surprised by the betrayal of the same cause by some of the southern governors, especially the South-South governors,   except Nyesom Wike, who had earlier declared for a southern President to abandon the same and started pursuing their personal interests instead of the collective interest of the region. “We therefore call on the South-South governors who have betrayed their people by supporting another northern candidate to take over from Buhari after eight years of a president from the North, to resign immediately. “This is because the people of the South South can no longer trust them with their common heritage as they have placed their personal interests above the collective interest of their people.

 

