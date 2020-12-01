Jones hits winner as Liverpool beat Ajax to advance, Porto hold City

*Madrid lose as Atletico, Bayern share points

Curtis Jones scored his first Champions League goal after a horrific goalkeeping mistake as Liverpool beat Ajax to win Group D and secure a place in the last 16.

Andre Onana misjudged the flight of Neco Williams’ cross and 19-year-old midfielder Jones took advantage to score with the outside of his right foot, reports the BBC.

Caoimhin Kelleher, deputising for first-choice keeper Alisson who was missing with a hamstring injury, also played his part in Liverpool’s win, a tremendous stop to deny substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar the pick of his saves.

Former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen wasted a great chance for the visitors and David Neres hit the woodwork.

Jones also rattled a post before his goal ensured Liverpool, with one game to spare, joined Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea in the knockout stage.

In Portugal, Manchester City had a late goal against Porto ruled out but a draw was enough for them to secure top spot in Group C.

It seemed that after a frustrating 80 minutes substitute Gabriel Jesus had broken the deadlock when he tapped home after his initial header had been saved, but the effort was ruled out because Joao Cancelo was offside.

The rest of the match saw exceptional goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin and his deep-lying five-man defence soak up incessant pressure from Pep Guardiola’s side, who came into the match having put five goals past Burnley at the weekend and with a 100% record in the group.

The Argentine keeper made three superb saves. He twice denied Spanish forward Ferran Torres, pushing one effort wide of the post in the first half before blocking a spectacular overhead kick after the break.

Porto’s stopper also denied Raheem Sterling by rushing out to block his attempt on goal. The England winger went close again when he cut in and fired a low shot which was cleared off the line by Zaidu Sanusi.

And Atletico Madrid must avoid defeat in their final group game at Red Bull Salzburg to ensure qualification for the Champions League last 16 after they were held to a draw by Bayern Munich.

Atletico were heading for the knockout rounds after Joao Felix’s opening goal.

But substitute Thomas Muller earned an under-strength Bayern a draw with a late penalty after a foul by Felipe.

Bayern are already through to the last 16 but have now seen their 15-game European winning run ended.

However, there are more positives than negatives for the Bundesliga leaders to take from the game.

Having already won Group A and with a game against the side directly below them in the German top flight, RB Leipzig, to come this weekend, Hansi Flick opted to omit many of his star players.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, midfielder Leon Goretzka and striker Robert Lewandowski did not even travel to Spain, while the likes of Serge Gnabry and Muller started on the bench, before coming on for the last 30 minutes.

But a young side that included former Chelsea academy players Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamal Musiala equipped itself well against a much more experienced Atletico team.

Musiala, who became Bayern’s youngest ever goalscorer when he netted in September’s 8-0 win over Schalke and made his England Under-21 debut as a 17-year-old last month, was especially lively.

And while Muller’s late leveller was somewhat harsh on the home side, who had 13 attempts at goal to the visitors’ six, it was further proof of the dogged determination that complements their undoubted ability.

The result was also harsh on Felix, a player who is now starting to shine after a quiet first year following his £113m move from Benfica.

The 21-year-old’s goal – his eighth of the season and third in five Champions League games – showcased his superb movement and predatory instinct as he darted to the near post to finish Marcos Llorente’s cross.

They will need another performance from him in eight days’ time when they visit a Salzburg side who won 3-1 at Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

And Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan kept alive their unlikely hopes of qualification for the Champions League last 16 with victory over Group B leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

The German side could have sealed top spot with victory but three points now separate the group’s four teams going into next week’s final round of games.

Alassane Plea cancelled out Matteo Darmian’s opener before half-time.

Lukaku scored twice in nine minutes to make it 3-1, before Plea’s second.

There was late drama as Ashley Young missed an excellent chance to put the result beyond doubt, before a VAR review with seven minutes remaining denied Plea his hat-trick and ensured Antonio Conte’s side remain in this season’s competition for at least one more game.

Real Madrid were beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar Donetsk earlier on Tuesday. It leaves everything still to play for as Real host Monchengladbach and Inter welcome Shakhtar on December 9.

RESULTS

Lokomotiv Moscow 1 – 3 RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 – 0 Real Madrid

Atl Madrid 1 – 1 Bayern Munich

B’Mgladbach 2 – 3 Inter Milan

FC Porto 0 – 0 Man City

Marseille 2 – 1 Olympiakos

Atalanta 1 – 1 FC Midtjylland

Liverpool 1 – 0 Ajax

