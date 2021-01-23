Jonzing World’s new act, Ruger, jumps on ‘One Shirt’

Jonzing World’s new act, Ruger has jumped on his maiden public release alongside label boss, D’Prince and label mate, Rema. The song is titled, ‘One Shirt.’ It sees Ruger flex his soprano vocals to tell his story, from when he used to go to shows with one shirt, raggedy shoes and with a derisory appearance due to his poor background. D’Prince sings about his journey while Rema shows gratitude. The midtempo Afro-pop song is delivered in a mix of Yoruba and Pidgin. The song is released through Jonzing/ Columbia UK and it was mixed by SWAPS and produced by Ditweni.
Rema named one of the, ’27 musicians to make 2020 better’ by GQ
Nigerian singer, Rema was recently named one of the, ’27 musicians to make 2020 better’ by GQ alongside Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Ari Lennox and more. The international magazine wrote, “Arguably the first and most important thing you need to know about Nigerian artiste Rema is that he’s already been endorsed by Barack Obama, who […]
At NAFEST 2020, Lalong calls for delployment of arts, culture for wealth creation
The Governor of Plateau State and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, has called for the deployment of arts and culture for the creation of wealth, saying that Nigeria has diverse arts and cultural heritage that could yield wealth for the people if properly harnessed and promote. This is even as he […]
Omoni Oboli: Why women are not interested in Nigerian politics
Omoni Oboli, an actress and film director, says most Nigerian women are discouraged from contesting elections because of the country’s “dirty” politics characterised by “violence”. The award-winning actress, who spoke at a citizens’ town hall on electoral reforms organised by YIAGA Africa, said women would vie for elective positions when the political process is transformed. […]
