Jonzing World’s new act, Ruger, jumps on ‘One Shirt’

Jonzing World’s new act, Ruger has jumped on his maiden public release alongside label boss, D’Prince and label mate, Rema. The song is titled, ‘One Shirt.’ It sees Ruger flex his soprano vocals to tell his story, from when he used to go to shows with one shirt, raggedy shoes and with a derisory appearance due to his poor background. D’Prince sings about his journey while Rema shows gratitude. The midtempo Afro-pop song is delivered in a mix of Yoruba and Pidgin. The song is released through Jonzing/ Columbia UK and it was mixed by SWAPS and produced by Ditweni.

Like this: Like Loading...