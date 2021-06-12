Arts & Entertainments

Jordy Sank's I Am Here to premiere at Encounters, Durban film festivals

South African filmmaker, Jordy Sank, is set to premiere her award-winning documentary, ‘I Am Here’ at the 2021 edition of the Encounters South African International Documentary Film Festival and Durban International Film Festival. The documentary follows Ella, a holocaust survivor as she details her experiences with close family and friends on her 98th birthday.

Her memories are interestingly detailed in 2D animation, a move that has been praised as a “nuanced innovation to the texture of Ella’s stories.” On the documentary, Sank shared: “I had interacted with holocaust survivors before, but none were quite like this. I knew that the world needed to learn from Ella Blumenthal’s stories and the awe-inspiring way she lives her life today.” The film was produced with a grant from Claims Conference and supported by the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre.

