Jorge Messi, Barca President’s meeting ends in deadlocked

The battle continues as no agreement was reached in the meeting between Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu and the agent and father of Lionel Messi, Jorge Messi.

The meeting lasted about two hours. According to multiple sources, each party stood his ground and no agreement was reached.

Jorge Messi’s stance, which tallies with that of his son, was that Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona for free, based on his belief in the contract that freed him at the close of the 2019/20 season.

But the Barcelona president thought otherwise, insisting on the validity of the €700 million release clause.

No further meetings are expected to take place but the negotiations will go on nevertheless.

