Jos agog for De Amazone 10 km RoadWaka on Saturday

The serene city of Jos, Plateau State capital is already agog for another edition of De Amazone RoadWaka which flags off at 6.30 am at the National Library, Jos and ends at Plateau State Polytechnic, Ramat Murtala Muhammed Road, Jos. An initiative of Jennifer Okoye, a seasoned sports reporter in collaboration with Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (Plaschema) the first edition of Road Waka was done in 2018 as an appreciation event for the listeners and fans of Jayfm who stood behind the station when it was shut down by NBC. Okoye said De Amazone Roadwaka is an event, designed to orient the public on the need and importance of healthy living through physical and mental health exercise. “De Amazone Road- Waka is geared towards curbing the high rate of obesity, health complications and unhealthy living in our society, which can lead to various sicknesses and early death,” she said

