Jos agog for De Amazone 10 km RoadWaka on Saturday

The serene city of Jos, Plateau State capital is already agog for another edition of De Amazone RoadWaka which flags off at 6.30 am at the National Library, Jos and ends at Plateau State Polytechnic, Ramat Murtala Muhammed Road, Jos. An initiative of Jennifer Okoye, a seasoned sports reporter in collaboration with Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (Plaschema) the first edition of Road Waka was done in 2018 as an appreciation event for the listeners and fans of Jayfm who stood behind the station when it was shut down by NBC. Okoye said De Amazone Roadwaka is an event, designed to orient the public on the need and importance of healthy living through physical and mental health exercise. “De Amazone Road- Waka is geared towards curbing the high rate of obesity, health complications and unhealthy living in our society, which can lead to various sicknesses and early death,” she said
National Principals Cup Opener: Igbobi College tackles Government College Kaduna in Agege
All is set for the ceremonial kick off of the National Principal’s Cup on Friday with the match between Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College, Kaduna at the Agege Stadium, Lagos. The Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare is expected to take the ceremonial kick off, even as Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide […]
Violent clashes in Tirana before the Conference final
Violent clashes broke out in Tirana on Tuesday night ahead of the Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord, as Dutch fans attacked a local man and injured 10 police officers, authorities said. Eight Feyenoord fans were arrested for battering an Albanian man with a chair when he showed his support for the Roma […]
Zenith Bank Swimming Gala suspended due to heavy rains
The finals of the Zenith Bank Ikoyi Club Inter-School Swimming Gala (Primary School category) were forced to be suspended last Saturday due to heavy rain. The programme which has been serving as one of the key avenues for development of swimming in Nigeria was just about hitting full stride when the heavens open up non-stop […]
