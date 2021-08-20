News

Jos attack: Gov Bello evacuates Kogi students from University of Jos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comments Off on Jos attack: Gov Bello evacuates Kogi students from University of Jos

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has ordered the immediate evacuation of its indigenes currently studying in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The move by the Kogi Governor is to ensure the safety of the students in Jos which was plunged into a security crisis recently following the massacre of over 26 travellers last Saturday.

Some schools in the state have shut down following the incident pending when normalcy returns to the affected areas.

A 100-level Geology student of University of Jos, Jeremiah Mathews Dalong, was stabbed to death by a commercial tricyclist less than 24-hours after the state government lifted a 24-hour curfew imposed on the troubled Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier, no fewer than three students of the university have been feared killed and many injured in a reprisal attack carried out by some people over the killing of 25 travellers at Ruguba road last Saturday.

It was gathered that a number of undergraduates have currently gone underground for fear of being caught in the crossfire and reprisal.

Sources within the university said other state governments have also contacted them and are in the process of also evacuating their indigenes from the state.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has commended authorities of the University of Jos for prioritizing students’s safety over the ongoing examinations.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo said the action of the university authorities to suspend the ongoing examinations made it possible and easier to evacuate the students from Jos.

He said Governor Bello will continue to provide responsive leadership to Kogites.

However, elated students and youth groups across the nation have been heaping encomiums on the youthful Governor of Kogi State, Bello, for being proactive when it concerns human lives, declaring that this is what citizens and especially the youth expect of the nation’s leadership at large.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari calls for global support for devt of Niger Basin

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …ends five-year tenure as NBA Chair, congratulates successor President Muhammadu Buhari has called for global support for the development of the resources in Niger Basin Area (NBA) which provides means of livelihood for over 160 million people. The President, who ended five-year tenure as the Chairman of the NBA, handed over to his successor, […]
News

Abia school takes delivery of Kalu’s pupils’ desks

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Again, Okoko Item Primary School in Bende Local Government Area has become beneficiary of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu School Desk/Furniture Project. The school took delivery of 80 nos of three-seater desks and benches, which came a week after a similar donation was received by Ezi Igbere Community School, Kalu’s country home, also in Bende […]
News

Northern Elders condemn burning of Sarkin Fulani, others’ homes in Oyo

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   …sue for national unity, tolerance Our Reporter Some Northern elders operating under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have condemned in strong terms the burning of the home, livestock and cars of the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, by some youths in allegedly instigated […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica