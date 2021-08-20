Jos attack: Gov Bello evacuates Kogi students from University of Jos

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has ordered the immediate evacuation of its indigenes currently studying in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The move by the Kogi Governor is to ensure the safety of the students in Jos which was plunged into a security crisis recently following the massacre of over 26 travellers last Saturday.

Some schools in the state have shut down following the incident pending when normalcy returns to the affected areas.

A 100-level Geology student of University of Jos, Jeremiah Mathews Dalong, was stabbed to death by a commercial tricyclist less than 24-hours after the state government lifted a 24-hour curfew imposed on the troubled Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier, no fewer than three students of the university have been feared killed and many injured in a reprisal attack carried out by some people over the killing of 25 travellers at Ruguba road last Saturday.

It was gathered that a number of undergraduates have currently gone underground for fear of being caught in the crossfire and reprisal.

Sources within the university said other state governments have also contacted them and are in the process of also evacuating their indigenes from the state.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has commended authorities of the University of Jos for prioritizing students’s safety over the ongoing examinations.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo said the action of the university authorities to suspend the ongoing examinations made it possible and easier to evacuate the students from Jos.

He said Governor Bello will continue to provide responsive leadership to Kogites.

However, elated students and youth groups across the nation have been heaping encomiums on the youthful Governor of Kogi State, Bello, for being proactive when it concerns human lives, declaring that this is what citizens and especially the youth expect of the nation’s leadership at large.

