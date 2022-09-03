News Top Stories

Jos Court acquits Jang of N6.3bn fraud

A High Court sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital has discharged and acquitted a former governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang from all 17 count – charges bordering on financial crimes preferred against him by Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). Specifically, the anti- graft agency had initially charged the former governor for allegedly misappropriating the sum of N6.3 billion belonging to the state in the trial that started almost four and half years ago. Jang, 78, who was governor of the state between 2007 and 2015, was tried alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Yusuf Pam.

Delivering her verdict, presiding judge, Justice Christy Dabup, cleared Jang of all 17 count charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). Reacting to the development while fielding questions from newsmen, the lead counsel to Jang, Chief Mike Ozekhome stated while faulting the anti-grant agency that the charges of the EFCC were nothing but tale without any proof. “So literally between May 4th, 2018 and today September 2, 2022, this man who served the state meritoriously has been undergoing torturous and harrowing experience for about four and a half years of trial and tribulations.

“But today justice came out and the court found out that the former governor did not steal a Kobo from Plateau Government coffers. “The court said that it did not find with this man, whether in his account, whether in his office, whether with his children, whether with his wife, whether with his relations, whether with his friends. Counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Oluwaleke Atolagbe, said, ” We have not seen the complete copy of the judgment, we will look at it and review, and most likely we will go on appeal.” Jang, who could not hold his tears, told newsmen that he gave God the glory for bringing him through and I called on all Plateau sons and daughters, including people of goodwill on the plateau not to wish leaders bad. “Let us close ranks and speak with one voice so that Plateau will emerge from its current state to take its rightful place of pride as the envy of other states.

The Plateau we have always known and been proud of has taken backstage but the onus is on us to reclaim our state and build it to the land of our dreams as was planned by our founding fathers and the generation of past leaders. “I hold no grudge against anyone as I consider whatever I have gone through as the price I had to pay for choosing the path of leadership.

 

