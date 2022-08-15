Metro & Crime

Jos court adjourns Bagos’ case against Plateau Govt, Jaiz Bank

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, on Monday adjourned to August 30, 2022 for the continued hearing of a suit filed by the member representing Jos East/Jos Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos challenged Governor Simon Lalong, the state government, the Attorney General and the Commissioner for Justice over the planned signing of an MoU with Jaiz Bank to rebuild the Jos Main Market.

The Jos Main Market was burnt down during the crisis of 2001 with over 3700 shops destroyed which has affected the sources of livelihood of traders in the market.

Hon. Bagos had secured a court injunction restraining the state government from signing a MoU with Jaiz Bank for the reconstruction of the market.

The injunction, which was granted August 2, 2022 by Justice S. P Gang, restrained the state government from signing any MOU with Jaiz Bank pending a hearing of the substantive suit.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Counsel to the claimant/applicant, Barr. Niri Darong told the court that the defendants in his reaction to their originating surmount had chosen to file preliminary objections and to allow notice of originating surmount on the fact that two applications shouldn’t take together respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abductors collect N2m, release Ekiti farmer

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Area of Ekiti State on Friday after collecting N2 million ransom. The farmer, Alhaji Jimoh Olodan, was said to have been found inside the forest about 5.30am yesterday, by a search party comprising security agents and hunters.   Olodan was abducted on Friday at Elegure farmstead near Iyem  ero, after bandits, numbering 18, stormed the […]
Metro & Crime

Its time to deliver governance – Bello

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

…says time for politics is over   In what appears to be the making of a convinant in the presence of God, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has promised to prove nay sayers wrong with massive development and infrastructure after the completion of his eight years tenure as governor.   The governor, who made […]
Metro & Crime

Dad defiles 13-year-old daughter in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi, for allegedly defiling his 13-yearold daughter (name withheld). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said Oluwaseyi’s arrest followed a complaint from the victim. The victim, an apprentice in a tailoring shop, reported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica