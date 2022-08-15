Jos court adjourns Bagos’ case against Plateau Govt, Jaiz Bank

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, on Monday adjourned to August 30, 2022 for the continued hearing of a suit filed by the member representing Jos East/Jos Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos challenged Governor Simon Lalong, the state government, the Attorney General and the Commissioner for Justice over the planned signing of an MoU with Jaiz Bank to rebuild the Jos Main Market.

The Jos Main Market was burnt down during the crisis of 2001 with over 3700 shops destroyed which has affected the sources of livelihood of traders in the market.

Hon. Bagos had secured a court injunction restraining the state government from signing a MoU with Jaiz Bank for the reconstruction of the market.

The injunction, which was granted August 2, 2022 by Justice S. P Gang, restrained the state government from signing any MOU with Jaiz Bank pending a hearing of the substantive suit.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Counsel to the claimant/applicant, Barr. Niri Darong told the court that the defendants in his reaction to their originating surmount had chosen to file preliminary objections and to allow notice of originating surmount on the fact that two applications shouldn’t take together respectively.

