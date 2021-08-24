Metro & Crime

Jos crisis: C’River sends 5 buses to bring back indigenes

Clement James, Calabar

The Cross River State government has sent five buses to bring back its indigenes because of the state of insecurity in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Speaking to our correspondent on Tuesday, the Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Students’ Affairs, Abang Ogon said the vehicles were already on their way to Jos as at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, noting that government was interested in the security of its people.

Ogon, who spoke on phone on his way to Plateau State, explained that: “The Cross River State government takes the welfare of its people seriously and we cannot allow them to be taken unawares in Plateau State.”

He added that the state government was in touch with its Plateau State counterpart “in order to ensure the smooth evacuation of our people.”

