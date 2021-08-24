Jos crisis: Kebbi UniJos students get N5m relief assistance

Metro & Crime

Ahmed Baba Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved N5 million as a relief assistance to 95 Indigenes of the state studying at the University of Jos, Plateau State.

The gesture, which is coming days after fresh crisis hit Plateau State following the murder of 23 travellers, is aimed at supporting them and reducing their suffering.

A press statement, signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Higher Education, Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko in Birnin Kebbi and made available to newsmen, said that the gesture cannot come at a better time than now when the authorities of the university have suspended all academic activities and the students cannot not access food and are not allowed to leave the institution to return to the state due to concerns for their safety.

She said further that the money, routed through the state’s Ministry of Higher Education was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the students .

“The relief assistance approved by Governor Bagudu was part of his sustained efforts to shore up the educational development of the state, these tangible efforts include the regular payment of huge amount of money in the payment of scholarship to thousands of indigenes of Kebbi State studying at various tertiary institutions, within and outside Nigeria,” she said.

She then commeded the laudable effort of the governor and called on the students to remain calm and abide by the directives of the university’s management.

