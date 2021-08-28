Jos Crisis: Sanwo-Olu evacuates 3-week-old baby, 64 Lagos students

Following the recent attacks and killings in Jos, Plateau State capital, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday successfully evacuated a three-week-old baby, the mother and undergraduate students of Lagos extraction at the University of Jos (UNIJOS). The first set of evacuees, comprising 64 students and the three-week-old-baby, named Daniella, who was reported to have been delivered shortly before the crisis in Plateau State by the mother, Manya Banfe, a 200-Level student, arrived Lagos on Friday afternoon and met with Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, before being released to their families.

The students who were accompanied by security agents and government officials arrived at the state secretariat, Alausa at 1.56pm with their belongings in a luxury bus and other vehicles after long hours of journey from Jos to Lagos. The excited and joyous student sang praises and showered praises on Sanwo- Olu and top officials of the state government for rescuing them from what they described as the ‘war zone.’

While receiving the students, Sanwo-Olu said the evacuation shows that Lagos State Government had the capacity to respond to any emergency when it concerns the people of the State, especially the youth. Represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, he said welfare packages had been arranged for the students to return to their families safe and sound. Speaking on behalf of the UNIJOS students, a 200-level student of the Department of Religion and Philosophy, Clinton Shotikare, thanked Sanwo-Olu for coming to their rescue.

Like this: Like Loading...