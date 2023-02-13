Sports

Jos Cross Country Race: Race, Lagos Marathon winners top list of elite runners

Posted on

Current and past winners of the gold label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race and Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will lead the Nigerian elite cast at the first Cross Country competition in Nigeria scheduled to hold on Saturday at the Rhino Golf Course in Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

The race will be the first organised Cross Country event in Nigeria in over four decades. Top on the list of athletes who have registered for the race is Nyango Gyang Boy, the first Nigerian finisher at the 2023 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon held last weekend in Lagos. Also confirmed for the historic race in Jos are Iliya Pam, the best Nigerian finisher at the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and Paul James Pam who won the 10km race at the same event this year.

Emmanuel Gyan Gwom, the 2019 Okpekpe Race ‘Nigerian’ winner will also be competing in Jos as well as Stephen Joshua Dalop who has also registered to join over 200 others who have so far confirmed their participation and make history on Saturday. Veteran distance runner and multiple Nigerian 5,000 and 10,000m champion, Deborah Pam Badung has also confirmed her participation. Project coordinator, chief Tony Osheku is delighted with the response shown by Nigerian elite athletes and believes the Cross Country event will help the athletes to get physically and mentally stronger.

 

Our Reporters

