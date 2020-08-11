Business

Jos DISCO gets new Managing Director

Posted on Author From  Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The Board of Directors of Jos Electricity Distribution PLC has appointed Engr. Hashim Ibrahim Bakori as the Managing Director of the electricity outfit.
Bakori a consummate engineer with a reservoir of knowledge of the energy sector is a veteran in the electricity industry having spent most of his years with the Nigerian Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) and Power Holding Company of Nigeria.
Press statement signed and issued by the Head, Corporate Communications Dr. Friday Adakole Elijah said the new Managing Director, who has assumed duty last Monday, promised to reposition the company for efficient service delivery in such a manner that would be profitable to the stakeholders (investors, staff, customers etc).
The statement said Bakori said will focused on reduction of ATC & C losses via the instrumentality of performance tracking and evaluation, customers tariff reclassification to reflect reality of energy consumption by customers, Customers enumeration, energy accounting and audit through aggressive metering, reengagement of all runaway customers back to the grid, and provision of quality service amongst others.
The Chief Executive Officer, who expressed optimism about the achievability of his programmes, urged staff of the company to redouble their efforts towards optimization of their services.
He sued for cooperation and understanding of staff to enable the company meets statutory performance target that would ultimately translate to profit making adding: “Our doors are open to suggestions and any out of the box initiative that will move the company forward.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

APGC urges settlement of debts owed GENCOs

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) has called for the settlement of debts owned power generation companies to enable it address the issue of liquidity.   The outgoing Chairman, Board of Trustees of the association, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, stated this at the association’s 3rd Annual General Meeting.   This is just as the […]
Business

IMF to govts: Release funds for vaccine production

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged all countries to ensure that their health care systems are adequately resourced to enable fight the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic.     In a new report released at the weekend, the IMF said that the international community must significantly step up its support for national initiatives, including through financial […]
Business

9mobile expands market share

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecoms company, 9mobile, is on the rebound as the latest figures by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) show that the operator is regaining its market share. April figures released this month showed that the number of voice subscribers on the network had risen to 12.6 million from 12.1 million in March, indicating that the telco […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: