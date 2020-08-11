Jos DISCO gets new Managing Director

The Board of Directors of Jos Electricity Distribution PLC has appointed Engr. Hashim Ibrahim Bakori as the Managing Director of the electricity outfit.

Bakori a consummate engineer with a reservoir of knowledge of the energy sector is a veteran in the electricity industry having spent most of his years with the Nigerian Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) and Power Holding Company of Nigeria.

Press statement signed and issued by the Head, Corporate Communications Dr. Friday Adakole Elijah said the new Managing Director, who has assumed duty last Monday, promised to reposition the company for efficient service delivery in such a manner that would be profitable to the stakeholders (investors, staff, customers etc).

The statement said Bakori said will focused on reduction of ATC & C losses via the instrumentality of performance tracking and evaluation, customers tariff reclassification to reflect reality of energy consumption by customers, Customers enumeration, energy accounting and audit through aggressive metering, reengagement of all runaway customers back to the grid, and provision of quality service amongst others.

The Chief Executive Officer, who expressed optimism about the achievability of his programmes, urged staff of the company to redouble their efforts towards optimization of their services.

He sued for cooperation and understanding of staff to enable the company meets statutory performance target that would ultimately translate to profit making adding: “Our doors are open to suggestions and any out of the box initiative that will move the company forward.”

