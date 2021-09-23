News

Jos killings: ECWA President seeks justice

The President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Revd. Stephen Baba Panya, has said for Nigeria to enjoy total peace there should be justice, equity and fair play on the part of government. Panya stated this on Wednesday when he visited the victims of the August attacks in Zangam community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He called for the arrest and prosecute all those involved in attacks that led to loss of lives. The cleric described as “heartless” the killing of over 100 members of ECWA in Jebu Maingo and Zangam communities without the police arresting anyone in connection with the killings. Panya said, “The security agencies should intensify efforts in investigating and fishing out the criminal elements responsible for the Irigwe massacre and the Yelwa Zangam killings.

“It is very sad and most unfortunate that killings have persisted in Plateau State, in spite of the commendable initial response and efforts of the governor in mobilising the various security arms to stop unrests and killings.” The clergy while donating the reliefs materials to includes, 11bags of maize, 11 bags of rice, 20 bundles of zinc, 10 bundles of nails and three bags of clothing urged the community to put their trust in the Lord.

