News

Jos killings: IG deploys police special forces, CTU, other tactical units

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Jos killings: IG deploys police special forces, CTU, other tactical units

 

…as DIG leads intervention team

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Following the killing of at least 23 people in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate deployment of the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), special forces, among other tactical units, to contain the situation.

The police intervention team is expected “to carry out on-the-spot assessment and ensure enhanced, coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the affected area(s) of the state”.

Reports have it that the killings occurred when about five buses conveying commuters from Bauchi State to Ikare, the headquarters of Akoko North East LGA, Ondo State, were attacked along Rukuba road in Jos North.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who conveyed the police chief’s order in a statement, Sunday, said the team will be led by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Mr. Sanusi Lemu, who coordinates the North-Central geo-political zone.

“The deployment follows the unfortunate attack on innocent citizens in Rukuba Community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday 14th, August, 2021,” Mba said.

According to him: “The Team comprises personnel of Police Tactical Units – the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, amongst others deployed to protect the communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Also deployed are investigators and covert operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

“The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.”

He further noted that the IGP, while condemning the incident, called for calm, even as he assured victims of the attacks and their relatives, that the police were working with the military, other security forces and the state government, to ensure that all perpetrators of the unfortunate incident were brought to book.

He added that 20 suspects have since been arrested in connection with the attack, while 33 victims have been rescued.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

IPPIS : FG suspends salaries of 331 workers over non-compliance 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja 

The Federal Government has suspended the salaries of 331 Civil Servants for alleged failure  to comply with the rules of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).   Information from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the sanctioned workers failed to update their online records and also participate in the […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

SEPT TAKEOFF OF ANTI-OPEN GRAZING LAW: We’re in full support of Southern govs –ACF MPF, Arewa youths

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Musa Pam

‘It’s odd for FG to continue insisting on open grazing’ Following the no love lost situation between the Federal Government and Southern Governors over the anti-open grazing law in their state, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) have spoken against the viability of open grazing in modern day Nigeria. […]
News

Group to Alafin, Oyo govt: Ignore calls for removal of Sarkin Fulani

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kauthal Hore, has urged the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Oyo State government to ignore calls for the dethronement of Sarkin Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Salihu AbdulKadir. The association’s appeal followed a call by one Yakubu Bello on the Alafin and the state government to remove […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica