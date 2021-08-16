Jos killings: IG deploys Special Forces, CTU, other tactical units

…as DIG leads intervention team

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Following the killing of at least 23 people in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate deployment of the Counter- Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, among other tactical units, to contain the situation.

The police intervention team is expected “to carry out on-the-spot assessment and ensure enhanced, coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the affected area(s) of the state”.

Reports have it that the killings occurred when about five buses conveying commuters from Bauchi State to Ikare, the headquarters of Akoko North East LGA, Ondo State, were attacked along Rukuba road in Jos North.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who conveyed the police chief’s order in a statement, Sunday, said the team will be led by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Finance and Administration,

Mr. Sanusi Lemu, who coordinates the North- Central geo-political zone. “The deployment follows the unfortunate attack on innocent citizens in Rukuba Community in Jos North Local Govern

ment Area of Plateau State on Saturday 14th, August, 2021,” Mba said. According to him: “The Team comprises personnel of Police Tactical Units – the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, amongst others deployed to protect the communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice. “Also deployed are investigators and covert operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB). ”

The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the on-going investigations and rescue operations.”

He further noted that the IGP, while condemning the incident, called for calm, even as he assured victims of the attacks and their relatives, that the police were working with the military, other security forces and the state government, to ensure that all perpetrators of the unfortunate incident were brought to book.

He added that 20 suspects have since been arrested in connection with the attack, while 33 victims have been rescued

