News

Jos killings: IGP deploys surveillance helicopter, reinforces deployment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of a surveillance helicopter to Plateau State, as part of measures to beef-up security within the general area.

The development followed last Saturday’s killing of at least 22 commuters along the Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, Monday, said additional operational assets were also deployed, to restore security and order.

“As part of on-going, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident of Saturday 14th, August, 2021, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional operational asset including a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two (2) Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and two (2) Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) to Plateau State,” Mba said.

According to him: “The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Air wing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

“The IGP noted that 13 additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to 33.

“He assured that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Activist sues Sam Adeyemi, Burna Boy, 48 others over role in #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A human rights activist, Mr Kenechukwu Okeke, has filed a criminal complaint Against 50 persons including musicians Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido and the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi for their roles in the #EndSARS protests that took place nationwide in October. Okeke sued them before a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja […]
News

North, S’Korea restore hotline after a year

Posted on Author Reporter

  North and South Korea have restored a communication hotline that was cut off by Pyongyang last June. According to the South’s presidential office, the leaders of both countries have agreed to rebuild trust and improve ties, reports the BBC. The two leaders have exchanged multiple personal letters since April, the Blue House added. North […]
News

ASUSS can’t be registered as trade union, NUT insists

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday maintained that a breakaway faction of the union, the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), cannot be registered given the laws governing the registration of trade unions in the country. This came as the union accusedsomestategovernorsof sponsoring ASUSS in order to create a factional crisis to enable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica