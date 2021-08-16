Jos killings: IGP deploys surveillance helicopter, reinforces deployment

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of a surveillance helicopter to Plateau State, as part of measures to beef-up security within the general area.

The development followed last Saturday’s killing of at least 22 commuters along the Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, Monday, said additional operational assets were also deployed, to restore security and order.

“As part of on-going, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident of Saturday 14th, August, 2021, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional operational asset including a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two (2) Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and two (2) Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) to Plateau State,” Mba said.

According to him: “The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Air wing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

“The IGP noted that 13 additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to 33.

“He assured that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country.”

