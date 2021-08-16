Jos killings: Nigerians living in dangerous times NLC laments

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has lamented that Nigerians were living in dangerous times, as the abductions and killings going on in different parts of the country were increasing by the day.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who condemned the murder of 22 travellers in Jos, Plateau state while commuting between Bauchi State and Akure in Ondo State, asked government and security agencies to work more closely with people at the grassroots to bring the incessant killings to an end.

He said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns the murder of 22 travellers in Jos, Plateau State. The travellers were commuting between Bauchi State and Akure in Ondo State. This incident further highlights the deteriorating security situation in our country. There is no gainsaying the fact that we are really living in dangerous times in Nigeria.

“We commiserate with the families of the victims of this heinous crime and we pray for repose on the souls of the faithful departed.

“Whatever is the motivation for the barbaric and atrocious murder of these 22 innocent travellers is totally unacceptable and condemnable. This incident is another jolt that we are steadily losing our humanity. We are horrified at such desecration of the sanctity of lives.

“We urge the security forces to quickly fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly crime and ensure their diligent prosecution in our courts. Furthermore, we urge the government to increase security surveillance and patrol on our various highways. Response time to emergency security situations should also be significantly improved. The abduction and subsequent killing of 22 persons could not have happened in a flash.

“We also call for improvement on security intelligence. Criminals who perpetrate these kinds of crimes live among us.

“Government must work more closely with citizens and citizens groups including leadership structures at the grassroots to smoke out groups manifesting violent tendencies long before they strike and inflict maximum pain. The run of incessant killings in Nigeria must be brought to an end NOW!”

