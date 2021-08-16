News

Jos killings: Nigerians living in dangerous times NLC laments

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has lamented that Nigerians were living in dangerous times, as the abductions and killings going on in different parts of the country were increasing by the day.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who condemned the murder of 22 travellers in Jos, Plateau state while commuting between Bauchi State and Akure in Ondo State, asked government and security agencies to work more closely with people at the grassroots to bring the incessant killings to an end.

He said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns the murder of 22 travellers in Jos, Plateau State. The travellers were commuting between Bauchi State and Akure in Ondo State. This incident further highlights the deteriorating security situation in our country. There is no gainsaying the fact that we are really living in dangerous times in Nigeria.

“We commiserate with the families of the victims of this heinous crime and we pray for repose on the souls of the faithful departed.

“Whatever is the motivation for the barbaric and atrocious murder of these 22 innocent travellers is totally unacceptable and condemnable. This incident is another jolt that we are steadily losing our humanity. We are horrified at such desecration of the sanctity of lives.

“We urge the security forces to quickly fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly crime and ensure their diligent prosecution in our courts. Furthermore, we urge the government to increase security surveillance and patrol on our various highways. Response time to emergency security situations should also be significantly improved. The abduction and subsequent killing of 22 persons could not have happened in a flash.

“We also call for improvement on security intelligence. Criminals who perpetrate these kinds of crimes live among us.

“Government must work more closely with citizens and citizens groups including leadership structures at the grassroots to smoke out groups manifesting violent tendencies long before they strike and inflict maximum pain. The run of incessant killings in Nigeria must be brought to an end NOW!”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

ammunition rounds arms guns military weapons
News

Police arrest driver as truck loaded with ammunition falls in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A truck loaded with ammunition yesterday fell in Onitsha, Anambra State. Cartons of live bullets scattered on the road as the truck fell into a ditch and spilt its content. While the driver of the truck was arrested by the police, his conductor fled. A source told our correspondent, “The incident occurred on the Awka […]
News Top Stories

10 die from Abuja National Hospital isolation centre

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday, said that 10 coronavirus patients have so far died at its isolation centre.   The hospital’s Spokesperson, Dr Tayo Hastrup, announced the figure when a non-profit organisation, the District Grand Lodge of Nigeria, came to donated face masks and hand sanitizers to the hospital in Abuja.   He said […]
News Top Stories

Oyetola: Political thugs attempted to assassinate me

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has blamed political thugs for the attack on his convoy at the venue of #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, on Saturday. He, however, vowed that the thugs will be fished out and brought to book. Oyetola, in a state broadcast yesterday, condoled with families of the two persons that died, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica