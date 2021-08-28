News

Jos killings: Plateau Assembly issues impeachment warning to Lalong

Musa Pam

The Plateau State House of Assembly has said they have given Governor Simon Lalong two weeks to fish out the killers of Yelwa Zangam community behind University of Jos or may be forced to yield to the request of citizens calling for his impeachment. The House said they have since Tuesday received petitions from citizens calling for the impeachment of the Governor. The Chairman House Committee on Information Hon. Dasun Philip Peter and his Counterparts Chairman House Committee on Health Hon. Daniel Nanbol during a Press Conference at the NUJ Plateau State Secretariat on Friday challenged Lalong to rise to the occasion to defend Plateau people, warning that Plateau People will practically stand up and defend themselves and their communities as the conventional security design is no longer guaranteeing their safety as a people.

“As an Assembly committed to the yearnings and aspirations of our people, we deeply appreciate the calls made by Plateau people, both at home and in the Diaspora, for encouragement and tasking us to do the needful in order to save Plateau and its heritage. Dasun said the House has also charged the Local Government Chairmen in the 17 LGAs to recruit local hunters as security to defend the people rather than the employment of the proposed teachers in primary and secondary schools. “We also call on the traditional rulers to look inward and release the local security design to protect Plateau people as well as reinforce the Vigilante Hunters and local wise men to defend our people.

Our Reporters

