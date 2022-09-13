Jos Market: Court stops gov from rebuild

Musa Pam, Jos

A Jos High Court on Tuesday granted a perpetual injunction restraining the Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong, the Plateau State Government and statr’s Attorney General from rebuilding the burnt Jos Main Market

President Judge, Justice PS Gang in his ruling granted the perpetual injunction restraining the state government from rebuilding the burnt Jos Main Market in a suit which was filed on August 2, 2022 by the member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives Abuja Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos challenging the planned signing of an MoU with Jaiz Bank to rebuild the market.

It will be recalled that the Court had fixed September 13 for ruling in the suit filed by the federal lawmaker.

Hon. Bagos had through his Counsel Barr. Darong Niri raised four issues for determination before the court and sought seven reliefs and the court granted all seven of them.

