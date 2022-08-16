Jos Market: Jos South constituents reject Lalong, Jaiz Bank’s rebuilding proposal

Musa Pam, Jos

Stakeholders and constituents of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State have strongly rejected plans by Governor Simon Lalong on the rebuilding of the burnt Jos Main Market by Jaiz Bank.

The Jos South Constituents made their position known during a town hall meeting convened by members representing Jos South State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Dalyop Gwottson Fom, as directed by Lalong, was held at Langfield Event Centre, Jos.

The town hall meeting had in attendance the representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), traditional rulers, ethnic associations, market women, community leaders, and all pressure groups in Jos South LGA kicked against the rebuilding of the market under the present security challenges.

Most residents, who spoke against the reconstruction of the market, cited insecurity as a major factor that led to the burning down of the market over 20 years ago.

A resident of the Gyel community, Simon Dung Zi said the government has failed to make public the recommendations of the committee set up to investigate the twin bomb blast that collapsed the main market.

Another resident, Rev. Bernard Kyenson, who re-echoed insecurity, argued further that Plateau people will be short change by the Jaiz Bank which is billed to rebuild and operate the market for 40 years before handing it over to the state government.

He said the project is going to mortgage the future of Plateau youths and advised the Plateau State government to rethink the reconstruction of the market at the said location.

However, Prof. David Yakubu of the University of Jos, who narrated the imperative of rebuilding the market by Jaiz Bank said the project will boost the economic well-being of the people.

After a very keen deliberation, a vote was cast against the rebuilding of the market.

Hon. Fom, who presented the position of the people after voting, said his constituency rejected the rebuilding of the market.

