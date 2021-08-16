News

Jos massacre: Akeredolu douses tension as Police arrest 20 suspects

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has cautioned the people against possible reprisal over the death of 22 indigenes of the state who were killed in Plateau state at the weekend.

This development came as the police said it had arrested 20 suspects in connection with the killing while 33 people have been rescued in the war torn area.

Some youths in Akoko, under the aegis of Akoko Youth Forum (AYF), had condemned in totality the gruesome murder of 22 innocent persons who are people from Akoko area of the state at Rukuba, Jos where scores were also injured. The group threatened to revenge if incessant attacks on people of Akoko extraction was not prevented by the Federal Government.

 

However, Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Richard Olatunde, said the governor received the unfortunate report of the Plateau State tragedy where some people believed to be indigenes of the state were attacked. Akeredolu said from the report he received from his brother governor in Plateau State, the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

 

He said the victims, according to preliminary reports, took a route where crisis between Muslims and Northern Christians had ensued for some time, and that they may have been possibly, mistaken for aggressors. Accordingly, either of the two feuding groups in the area could be responsible in this regard.

 

The statement read: “Governor Akeredolu hereby calls for calm among  people of the state, urging that nobody should take law into their hands.

 

He particularly, urges the people to refrain from any hasty colouration of the unfortunate incident. “I have spoken with my brother Governor in Plateau, and he has assured me that the situation is under control. I want to plead with our people to remain calm.

 

From the report I gathered, it is clear some were killed while many others who are injured have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Let me again, make it clear that i was informed by my colleague that it was indeed, a case of mistaken identity. I want to assure our people living in Plateau that they are not targets of any religion or ethnic crisis.

 

While assuring that justice will be served, I want to plead again that we do not take law into our hands. Let us remain calm.”

