Jos monarch tasks UNIJOS Governing Council on diligence

Jos paramount ruler, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, has challenged members of the 14th Governing Council of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) to discharge their duties with the utmost diligence and fairness for the growth and development of the university.

The monarch stated this when he received a high-powered delegation of the university led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Attahiru Jega, who paid him a visit at his palace in Jishe, Jos, Plateau State.

According to the paramount ruler, despite the challenges faced by Nigerian universities, he is optimistic that University of Jos would grow to be the envy of its contemporaries through the provision of a more conducive environment for effective teaching, learning and research.

He stressed that UNIJOS was lucky to have Professor Attahiru Jega as its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council given his track record in the academia and the public sector, as well as his wealth of life experience as administrator.

The Royal Father, therefore, urged the university management to accord the Council chair him and the other members the necessary support to make the institution a centre of academic excellence and the palace of Gbong Gwom a socio-economic hub for its immediate community and the nation at large.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, in his remarks, commended the traditional ruler for his continuous effort towards sustaining a robust peace-building process in the state.

Jega, who explained that the visit was to solicit his support and royal blessings for the upliftment of the university, noted that the institution is moving towards a critical stage of its development.

The don also informed the monarch that the 2024 Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) hosting rights had been awarded to the University of Jos, and therefore solicited his royal support and that of the entire State Traditional Council for the hosting and success of the competition.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, expressed gratitude to the Gbong Gwom Jos for being one of the strong pillars of the university, saying the wise counsel and encouragement given by the Royal Father has been invaluable in restoring stability to the university during times of difficulty.

Ishaya, however, appealed for more synergy between the university authorities and the traditional institution, even as described Prof. Jega as a uniquely gifted intellectual and administrator, who has continued to provide clear direction and consistent leadership since he assumed duty as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the university.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...