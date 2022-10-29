Jos North/Bassa: Court of Appeal dismisses PDP’s appeal against PRP

The Court of Appeal in Jos has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) appeal against the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for lacking merit. Justice Tani Hassan, who dismissed the appeal, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Muhammed Alkali of the PRP immediately. It would be recalled that Hon. Musa Agah, member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, had appealed against the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal which ousted him from office on the 2nd Sept. 2022 He had canvassed two issues for determination on whether he was lawfully nominated and whether the tribunal was right to have cancelled his votes to declare Muhammad Alkali winner of the bye-election. However, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justices Tani Hassan, A. I. Andeyangtso and J.G. Abundaga, the court held that the tribunal was right in its judgment.
