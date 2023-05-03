Jose Mourinho To Coach Chelsea For The Third Time

Jose Mourinho is set to hold talks with the Roma board after Chelsea made an approach for his services over the vacant manager’s position.

The Portuguese has been linked with a return to the Bridge for a potential third spell as the Chelsea head manager with the club’s board on the lookout for their next permanent boss.

According to a report from the Italian news outlet, Corriere Dello Sport ( via The Daily Express), it is claimed that Mourinho will discuss his future at Roma with the Serie A outfit’s chiefs amid Chelsea stepping up their interest in the 60-year-old.

Talks with Roma’s hierarchy could dictate the next step in Mourinho’s career, with Chelsea looking to secure the appointment of their former manager who has enjoyed success with Roma since his move to Italy.

There is also speculation gaining ground that the West London club, are closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino with the talks said to be at an advanced stage.