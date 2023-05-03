News Sports

Jose Mourinho To Coach Chelsea For The Third Time

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Jose Mourinho is set to hold talks with the Roma board after Chelsea made an approach for his services over the vacant manager’s position.

The Portuguese has been linked with a return to the Bridge for a potential third spell as the Chelsea head manager with the club’s board on the lookout for their next permanent boss.

According to a report from the Italian news outlet, Corriere Dello Sport ( via The Daily Express), it is claimed that Mourinho will discuss his future at Roma with the Serie A outfit’s chiefs amid Chelsea stepping up their interest in the 60-year-old.

Talks with Roma’s hierarchy could dictate the next step in Mourinho’s career, with Chelsea looking to secure the appointment of their former manager who has enjoyed success with Roma since his move to Italy.

There is also speculation gaining ground that the West London club,  are closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino with the talks said to be at an advanced stage.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News

DG To Corps Members: You’re trained to overcome challenges

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yusha’u Ahmed, yesterday says the three weeks orientation course for corps members was designed to equip them to handle the challenges of service year. Ably represented by Bauchi State Coordinator, Namadi Abubakar at the swearing in ceremony of the 2023 Batch “A” stream 1 corps members […]
News Top Stories

Infractions: Senate orders BPE to remit N8.7bn to FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Agency transferred N6.819bn to TSA without evidence …diverted N2.5bn PHCN proceeds The Senate has ordered the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to remit the sum of N8.7 bil-lion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federation. The apex legislative Chamber gave the directive following discovery of varied financial infractions as contained in queries issued […]
News

Zambian president says election was not free

Posted on Author Reporter

  Zambia’s incumbent president has described Thursday’s elections as “not free and fair”. Early results show President Edgar Lungu trailing his main opponent, businessman Hakainde “HH” Hichilema. The president said election officials from his party Patriotic Front had been chased from polling stations, leaving votes unprotected, reports the BBC. In response, Hichilema said the statement […]

Leave a Comment