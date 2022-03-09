News

Joseph Egbunike, DIG investigating Abba Kyari, slumps, dies

A Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joseph Egbunike, who was in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, is dead.

According to reports, Egbunike died on Tuesday after he slumped in his office, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The DIG, who hails from Onitsha, Anambra State, was until his death, heading the Special Investigation Panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the activities of the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, over money laundering allegations.

 

