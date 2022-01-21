Arts & Entertainments

Josh2funny shares surgery experience

Josh Alfred, the Nigerian skit maker better known as Josh2funny, has opened up on his battle with an undisclosed ailment. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the entertainer disclosed that he had been enduring pain for the past 11 years. He also said he recently had a surgery for the ailment and thanked God that the procedure was a success. Josh2funny appreciated the medical team that treated him as well as other persons who showed him support during his battle with the health challenge. “This is my testimony. I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly. Long story short, thank God for a successful surgery and quick recovery,” he wrote. “God bless all the doctors that did their best and my family that stood beside me especially @binataste for the confidence and encouragement.” Citing his experience, the skit maker said people need to cultivate the habit of always checking up on their friends and loved ones to ensure they are fine. “Sometimes, we don’t know what people go through. We need to always check on people and if you are sick here. God will surely heal you. Amen,” he added.

 

