Joshua drops retirement hints

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has hinted he is gradually drawing closer to the end of his boxing career. The 31-year-old currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles having won 24 of his 25 professional fights so far. He recently defended his titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev where he ended the bout in the ninth round.

Since he won the IBF heavyweight world title in 2016, the Watford-born boxer of Nigerian descent has never looked back after adding the WBA crown to his collection in 2017 and then picked up the WBO a year later as reported by Talk Sport. Joshua’s only defeat came when he was beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr in the summer of 2019 but bounced back to triumph six months later in a rematch staged in Saudi Arabia. “This isn’t the start of my career.

I’m coming towards the end of my career. I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just for now. I’m always planning ahead so I’m coming towards the end of my career.

“Five years left and that’s basically an Olympic cycle. I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left. So when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through.”

Joshua has been tipped to face countryman Tyson Fury in a unified heavyweight bout where the winner takes all. He, however, said this about the Gypsy King earlier “Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon. If he wants to cement his legacy, I’m here and ready.” Joshua has moved to number one position in the latest Ring Magazine Heavyweight Ranking. Joshua.

